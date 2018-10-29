The shortlist of nominees for the 2018 MNN Awards have been announced
More gold expected from cornerstone deposit
Explaurum hitting potential gold upside at Tampia
Exploration success as project undergoes bankable feasibility assessment
A summer sizzler in Canada's Golden Triangle?
GT Gold investors saddled up for what could be a wild summer ride
Fresh look as Infinity Lithium advances San Jose
RESOURCEStocks Q&A with MD Adrian Byass
Golden Mile quick on the trail of WA nickel find
Western Australia explorer rapidly advancing exciting new Quicksilver discovery
Hybrid solutions: the future of onsite mining power generation
Efficiency continues to be a priority for miners and with good reason.
Saturn sees visible gold at Apollo Hill
Saturn signs up Swick's Orexplore mineral analysis tool
Interest rates unchanged and ASX 200 has positive day
Bullion on the wane, enthusiasm down
Mining Briefs: Millennium, REZ and more
High-grade resources for Millennium and REZ; good WA grades for De Grey and Kingston and more
IGO deals with Creasy in Fraser Range
Independence Group will pay Mark Creasy A$21 million for a stake in tenements next to Nova
RESOURCEStocks' Westgold Q&A: Peter Cook
Miner cements its position for growth
Butcherbird set for development
Innovative processing propels project into battery space
Cobalt Blue stands out in a crowd
Cobalt Blue is notching up milestones at Thackaringa
RESOURCEStocks Q&A: Ironbark's Jonathan Downes
Intensive activity planned for Citronen
Andrew Mackenzie, Philip Pascall and Clive Palmer have a lot in common, according to Dryblower
Strictly Boardroom provides a summary of the CRU Group view on the lithium market.
The Great Disruptor could be about to target this industry. The Outcrop, by Robin Bromby.
Sunrise's $1.5B cost dawns on market
Barry FitzGerald looks at the market reaction to Clean TeQ's Sunrise DFS
Aussie mid-tier gold sector again shows why it currently leads the world after a strong FY18
Still a punt in the Pilbara, conference hears
Investors may be better off riding the 'next' Novo as the overnight success moves to prove its worth
Electric vehicles pull ahead of China as copper growth engine
Adelaide conference hears of bullish new forecasts from the metals authority
Copper bulls see $12,000/t on energy transition
MJ Select London hears how electrification will dominate copper demand for the next 20 years
Lithium and cobalt face divergent futures
Miners urged to become "long-term greedy"
Pilbara produces Pilgangoora prize
Concentrator produces ungraded spodumene-tantalum days after first DSO shipment
Suppliers no longer just ad-breaks at major global mining investment conference
Swick to undertake massive Jundee drilling program
Listed contractor wins extensions at Northern Star, Metals X operations
Barminco Holdings has been selected as the preferred contractor for a copper mine in Queensland
WesTrac spending big to beat rush
WesTrac buys A$100 million of equipment as inventory to help alleviate looming shortage
MACA has announced new contracts worth more than $60M
Palmer talks up Yabulu re-opening
The Yabulu nickel refinery near Townsville could be reopened if Clive Palmer gets his way
J-S on the challenges ahead for mining
Rio CEO lays out challenges and opportunities at annual Melbourne Mining Club in London
Tom Albanese says coal like tobacco as an investment and warns copper investors on "over exuberance"
No value attributed to NWI: Atlas
Atlas responds to FMG over port access
KCGM announces redundancies following May rock falls in the Fimiston open pit
Newcrest to give up more of Gosowong
Newcrest Mining reaches agreement with Indonesian government for a new Contract of Work for Gosowong